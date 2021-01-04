Catholic World News

Pandemic prompts acts of compassion: papal reflection on 2020

January 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On the evening of December 31, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, celebrated First Vespers of the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, in St. Peter’s Basilica, with the chanting of the Te Deum and Eucharistic adoration and Benediction (video, booklet). The prelate took the place of Pope Francis, who was suffering from sciatica.

