Kidnapped Nigerian bishop released

January 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vanguard (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Moses Chikwe of Owerri was kidnapped on December 27. His driver, who was also abducted and released, has been hospitalized with a machete wound.

