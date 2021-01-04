Catholic World News

Vatican’s Covid vaccinations to begin soon

January 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Priority will be given to health and public safety personnel, to the elderly and to personnel who most frequently come in contact with the public,” Vatican City State’s Directorate of Health and Hygiene said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!