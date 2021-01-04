Catholic World News

Latin Patriarch calls on Church in Jerusalem to overcome clericalism, divisions

January 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, was appointed apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem in 2016 and Patriarch in 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!