Pope chides those traveling abroad to escape Covid lockdowns
January 04, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks on January 3, following his Sunday Angelus address.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
