After abortion is legalized in Argentina, bishops decry chasm between politicians and the people

December 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This law that has been voted will further deepen the divisions in our country,” the bishops said in their December 30 Spanish-language statement, after the Argentine senate approved abortion on demand during the first trimester of pregnancy. “We deeply regret the remoteness of the leadership from the people’s feelings, which has been expressed in various ways in favor of life throughout our country.”

