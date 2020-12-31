Catholic World News

Nuns who work for Vatican mission in Hong Kong arrested as Beijing turns up heat on Church

December 31, 2020

Japan Times

CWN Editor's Note: “In May, two Chinese nuns who work at the [unofficial Vatican mission] were arrested by mainland authorities during a visit home to Hebei province,” according to the report. “The arrests, which haven’t been previously reported, are viewed by top clerics here and in the Vatican as a sign Beijing wants the mission shut.”

