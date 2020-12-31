Catholic World News

New apostolic letter brings transparency to Vatican finances, APSA president says

December 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On December 28, Pope Francis issued a motu proprio requiring the Secretariat of State to surrender all investment funds to the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA) by February 4.

