Catholic World News

Guatemalan cardinal, El Paso bishop call on Biden to change US policy toward Central America

December 31, 2020

» Continue to this story on Hope Border Institute

CWN Editor's Note: “By criminalizing migration, militarizing the border region, and using aid to bully our neighbors, the current US administration has contributed to suffering and rising levels of corruption, violence, economic insecurity and hunger in Central America and Mexico,” Cardinal Álvaro Leonel Ramazzini Imeri and Bishop Mark Seitz wrote in a recent letter to President-elect Biden. “We must fundamentally change how the US relates to Central America.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!