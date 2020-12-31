Catholic World News

US archbishop, nuncio to Switzerland, announces retirement

December 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Thomas Gullickson, 70, who said “the Holy Father and I both think it is time. No real story to tell.” Archbishop Gullickson recently discussed his “firm conviction that the only future for the Church is in its recovery of integral Catholic worship according to the Vetus Ordo” [Old Ordo], as well as the urgency of “stepping back from the Novus Ordo, especially when it comes to Eucharistic reverence.”

