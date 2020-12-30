Catholic World News

Brazil’s Benedictines grapple with slaveholding past

December 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “While most properties in the cities around Rio de Janeiro had an average of 16 slaves in the 19th century, the Benedictine order owned 1,200 slaves,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!