Catholic World News

Man who killed Catholic roommate for praying at hospital to be arraigned on murder, hate crime charges

December 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, “The suspect became upset when the victim [David Hernandez-Garcia, 82] started to pray. He then struck the victim with an oxygen tank. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!