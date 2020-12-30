Catholic World News

Leading German bishop urges shift on women’s ordination, homosexuality

December 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg, the president of the bishops’ conference, said that “there are well-developed arguments in theology in favor of opening up the sacramental ministry to women.” He called for the public Church blessing of homosexual couples as well as of couples who take part in a new civil marriage without an annulment.

