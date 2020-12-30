Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop blasts nation’s president, denies calling for coup

December 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Matthew Kukah’s strong criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari has provoked controversy in Africa’s most populous nation. Bishop Kukah denied he was calling for a coup as civil and religious leaders came to his defense.

