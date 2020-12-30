Catholic World News

President Trump recalls 850th anniversary of St. Thomas Becket’s martyrdom

December 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We pray for religious believers everywhere who suffer persecution for their faith,” the president wrote as he recalled the saint’s martyrdom. “We especially pray for their brave and inspiring shepherds — like Cardinal Joseph Zen of Hong Kong and Pastor Wang Yi of Chengdu — who are tireless witnesses to hope.”

