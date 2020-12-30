Catholic World News

Church bells in NY, Brooklyn, Boston dioceses to toll in memory of Covid victims

December 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The ringing of the bells is as much a statement of faith as it is a show of solidarity with our neighbors and fellow Americans who have faced unimaginable losses as a result of the pandemic,” the Archdiocese of New York said in a statement.

