New Vatican document calls for ‘equitable and universal access’ to Covid vaccine

December 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Covid-19 Commission, in collaboration with the Pontifical Academy for Life, has published “Vaccine for all: 20 points for a fairer and healthier world.” The document, quoting the director of the World Health Organization, states the “order of [vaccine] administration, at an international level, implies that ‘the priority must be given to vaccinating … some people in all countries, rather than all people in some countries.’”

