Former Steubenville diocese comptroller sentenced to prison for tax crimes, embezzlement

December 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: David Franklin “caused payroll taxes to be withheld from employee paychecks . . . but did not pay the withheld funds over to the Internal Revenue Service,” the Department of Justice said in July. He has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison and ordered to pay $1,332,885.04 in restitution.

