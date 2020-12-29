Catholic World News

1st native bishop appointed for Barbados

December 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Barbados Today

CWN Editor's Note: The Caribbean nation of 295,000 (map) is 90% Protestant and 5% Catholic. “Catholicism here dates back to the outbreak of the English Civil War in 1649 when Irish Catholics were deported here during the reign of Oliver Cromwell, and were forced to practice their faith in caves,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!