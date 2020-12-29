Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman praises Covid relief package

December 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I especially commend lawmakers’ efforts to ensure people have enough food to eat and a safe place to live (in some ways, more than in the CARES Act), to support workers and those who are out of work (although less than before), and to include some mixed status immigrant families in stimulus payments,” Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, said on December 28. “There is also generous aid to students and teachers in public and non-public schools that will include meaningful help for Catholic schools.”

