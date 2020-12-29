Catholic World News

Middle East Catholic patriarchs urge Christmas hope amid despair

December 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In Syria, “the simplest basic life is absent, due to the resurgence of violence caused by terrorist gangs who are still supported financially and militarily by foreign countries,” said Syriac Catholic Patriarch Ignace Joseph III Younan.

