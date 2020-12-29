Catholic World News

Bishop Dermot Farrell appointed Archbishop of Dublin

December 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Farrell, 66, was president of Ireland’s national seminary (St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth) from 1996 to 2007; Pope Francis appointed him Bishop of Ossory in 2018. He succeeds Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, 75, who has led the Dublin archdiocese since 2004.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!