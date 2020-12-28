Catholic World News

Indonesian seminarian found slain

December 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic seminarian was killed on Christmas Eve on the Indonesian island of Papua. The body of Zhage Sil was found in a ditch. Police have not yet found the killers, nor a motive for the crime.

