Interfaith leaders warn against ‘vaccine nationalism’

December 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Religious leaders should consider confronting publicly the unsubstantiated rumors and conspiracy myths, promoted without evidence, that undermine public trust in health authorities and services and in tested and approved vaccines themselves – and that thereby threaten an effective public health response to the pandemic,” leaders of the World Council of Churches and World Jewish Congress added in a joint statement. “In some cases, such conspiracy myths have an explicitly anti-Semitic basis which should in any event be denounced.”

