Father Reginald Foster dies at 81; served 4 popes as Vatican’s foremost Latin authority

December 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The New York Times, Vatican News, and Crux also paid tribute to the Discalced Carmelite priest, who died on Christmas Day after contracting Covid.

  • Posted by: rfr46 - Today 8:37 AM ET USA

    For many years, Father Reginald Foster had a weekly program on Vatican Radio, entitled "The Latin Lover." My wife and I always looked forward to it. He was entertaining, opinionated, slightly irreverent and always good-humored and kindly toward the interviewer. Never a dull moment! His knowledge of Latin was astonishing, and I was always tempted to take up the language again. He was one of a kind. RIP.

