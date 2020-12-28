Catholic World News

Father Reginald Foster dies at 81; served 4 popes as Vatican’s foremost Latin authority

December 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The New York Times, Vatican News, and Crux also paid tribute to the Discalced Carmelite priest, who died on Christmas Day after contracting Covid.

