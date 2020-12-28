Father Reginald Foster dies at 81; served 4 popes as Vatican’s foremost Latin authority
December 28, 2020
» Continue to this story on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
CWN Editor's Note: The New York Times, Vatican News, and Crux also paid tribute to the Discalced Carmelite priest, who died on Christmas Day after contracting Covid.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: rfr46 -
Today 8:37 AM ET USA
For many years, Father Reginald Foster had a weekly program on Vatican Radio, entitled "The Latin Lover." My wife and I always looked forward to it. He was entertaining, opinionated, slightly irreverent and always good-humored and kindly toward the interviewer. Never a dull moment! His knowledge of Latin was astonishing, and I was always tempted to take up the language again. He was one of a kind. RIP.