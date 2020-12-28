Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Be witnesses to Jesus, as St. Stephen was

December 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are called to bear witness to Jesus right where we live, in our families, at work, everywhere, even just by giving the light of a smile, a light that is not our own – it comes from Jesus,” Pope Francis said during his Angelus address (video) on December 26, the Feast of St. Stephen, the First Martyr.

