‘See with the eyes of the Spirit,’ Jerusalem Patriarch writes in Christmas message

December 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I am sure that we would have liked to celebrate this Christmas in a very different way,” Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, begins. “We would have preferred that Bethlehem might resound as it always has at this time of the year with joy and celebration in its streets, especially for our children. But it is not to be.”

