Restoring spiritual serenity: Chaldean Patriarch’s Christmas message

December 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “For the past two decades, we have celebrated Christmas [in Iraq] in an insecure condition that continue to worsen significantly in 2020 due to Corona pandemic in an unprecedented way,” begins the Christmas message of Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, who has led the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013. The church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.

