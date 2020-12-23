Catholic World News

Archbishop Naumann: no obligation to use Covid vaccine

December 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ pro-life committee has said that while Catholics may accept a Covid vaccine developed using fetal cells, they are not obligated to do so. Responding to a Vatican statement that the use of the Covid vaccines is morally acceptable, Archbishop Joseph Naumann added that “not everyone has to make that decision.” The archbishop added that those who do take the vaccine are “even more obligated” to express a protest at the use of fetal cells.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!