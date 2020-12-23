Catholic World News

Christmas more than a ‘sentimental festival’, Pope says

December 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Christmas “should not be reduced to a merely sentimental or consumerist festival,” Pope Francis said in his weekly audience on December 23. The Pope remarked that Christmas “has become a universal feast, and even those who do not believe perceive the appeal of this occasion.” But for Christians it is more than a holiday; the feast commemorates “a decisive event.” The Pope encouraged the faithful “to contemplate a little, in silence, before the creche.”

