Exiled archbishop returning to Belarus for Christmas

December 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk will return to his archdiocese to celebrate Christmas Mass, after having been exiled from Belarus since August 31. The archbishop was barred from the country because of his expressions of sympathy for election protests. He was allowed to return after a special envoy from Pope Francis met with government leaders, and the archbishop made a statement disclaiming interest in partisan political affairs.

