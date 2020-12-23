Catholic World News

Congressional Covid relief bill brings urgent aid for Catholic schools

December 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: $2.7 billion dollars is reserved for independent schools in the new Covid relief package. Jennifer Daniels, associate director for public policy of the USCCB’s Secretariat on Catholic Education, said that the inclusion of the funds is a “very important win for our schools.”

