Catholic World News

Cardinal Gregory, Maryland bishops urge President Trump to stop a federal execution

December 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Alternative sentences, such as life without parole, are punishments through which society can be kept safe,” the bishops wrote. “The death penalty does not create a path to justice. Rather, it contributes to the growing disrespect for human life and perpetuates a cycle of violence in our society.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!