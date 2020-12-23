Catholic World News

Archdiocese, DC mayor agree on eased attendance limits for worship services

December 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Hill

CWN Editor's Note: The written agreement follows a lawsuit filed by the archdiocese and a subsequent easing of restrictions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!