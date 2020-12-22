Catholic World News

Uruguay: bishops, on government’s request, bar public Masses

December 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Uruguay have announced that they will suspend the public celebration of Mass until January 10, at the request of the government. The bishops made their announcement after a meeting with government officials, to discuss plans to curb the spread of the Covid virus.

