Argentine bishops blast ‘obsession’ with abortion

December 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Argentine have decried the “feverish obsession” of legislators with the abortion issue, as the country’s senate prepares for a vote on a bid to legalize the practice.

