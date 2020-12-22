Catholic World News

Exiled archbishop denies Belarus government charges of sedition

December 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk, who is now living in exile in Poland, has denied charges that he was promoting opposition to the government of Belarus. The archbishop said in an interview that “neither I nor any of our Church has ever incited violence, but we have always adhered to the social doctrine of the Church, and we turn to everyone for peaceful resolution of conflicts.” The government of Belarus evidently hopes that the Pope will accept the resignation of Archbishop Kondrusiewicz, who will be 75 in January.

