70 Masses to be celebrated at Abu Dhabi cathedral complex around Christmas

December 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Between December 24 and 26, 70 Masses will be offered at the cathedral complex in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (which Pope Francis visited in February 2019). Masses will be celebrated in the cathedral, at the newer St. Therese Church on cathedral property, and in a church hall.

