Catholic World News

Bishop labels killing of Christian farmers in Nigeria’s Middle Belt ‘calculated genocide’

December 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “Interestingly, no one has ever been arrested or questioned or prosecuted or convicted of any charge relating to this spree of killings,” said Bishop William Avenya of Gboko, in Benue State (map). “Yet, these killers are not invisible, neither are they unknown. Instead, these atrocities are made to look as though they were ethnic or communal clashes”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!