Moscow Patriarch congratulates Biden

December 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Russian Orthodox Church—the largest of the Orthodox churches—offered his congratulations to President-elect Biden on December 15, the day after the members of the Electoral College voted. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, had earlier offered his effusive congratulations.

