Catholic World News

Vermont review of Catholic orphanage finds misconduct but not murder

December 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on VT Digger

CWN Editor's Note: A 2018 report examined abuse at St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington, Vermont, which was operated by the Sisters of Providence from 1854 to 1974.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!