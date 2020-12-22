Catholic World News

India: priest, nun found guilty in 1992 murder of nun

December 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Abhaya was murdered in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map). A special Central Bureau of Investigation court ruled that Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy killed Sister Abhaya in order to cover up their relationship.

