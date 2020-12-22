Catholic World News

Canadian bishops implore legislators to change course on assisted suicide

December 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 2015, the Canadian Supreme Court overturned a law against assisted suicide. “It is not too late to reconsider Canada’s approach to euthanasia and assisted suicide, in order to ensure an ethical response, one that promotes the inherent dignity of each human person when faced with the profound questions surrounding what it means to be human, the quality of life, human suffering, death and dying,” the Canadian bishops said in a statement issued December 18.

