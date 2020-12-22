Catholic World News

EU high court upholds Flemish restrictions on halal and kosher slaughter

December 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Beyond the fact that this decision harms the freedom of worship and religion in Europe, a core value of the EU, it also signals to Jewish communities that they are unwanted in Europe,” Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in response.

