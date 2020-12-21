Catholic World News

Pope, Vatican workers to receive Pfizer vaccine

December 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on Breitbart

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will receive the Covid vaccine produced by Pfizer sometime in January, the Vatican has disclosed. The vaccine will be made available to all Vatican workers and residents of Vatican City.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!