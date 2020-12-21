Catholic World News

Vatican approves, encourages Covid vaccine use

December 21, 2020

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) has issued a statement concluding that “it is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that used cells lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process.”

Indeed the CDF says that “the common good may recommend vaccination,” and those who decline to be vaccinated “must do their utmost to avoid…becoming vehicles for the transmission of the infectious agent.”

The CDF statement, released December 21, reiterates previous Vatican statements that the use of fetal cells obtained from abortions in the production of vaccines is morally reprehensible, but the acceptance of such vaccines, in conditions of grave necessity, “does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion.”

The statement opens with a disclaimer: “We do not intend to judge the safety and efficacy of these vaccines, although ethically relevant and necessary, as this evaluation is the responsibility of biomedical researchers and drug agencies.”

However, the Vatican statement makes the judgment that the current Covid epidemic constitutes the “grave danger” that would justify accepting a vaccine developed by the use of immoral means. The statement also repeats Vatican insistence that Catholics should press for the development of vaccines derived by ethical means. But the CDF does not distinguish on that basis among the Covid vaccines that are currently available.

The CDF also stresses that “vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation, and that, therefore, it must be voluntary.” The statement acknowledges the right of those who “for reasons of conscience, refuse vaccines produced with cell lines from aborted fetuses,” but encourages those people to use “other prophylactic means and appropriate behavior” to avoid being agents of transmitting the infection.

