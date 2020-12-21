Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell says his conservative views drove public against him

December 21, 2020

"I think my style is rather direct —the fact that I defend Christian teachings —is irritating to a lot of people," Cardinal Pell said in his first UK interview since Australia's high court overturned his conviction on abuse charges.

