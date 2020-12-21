Catholic World News

‘Monster in our midst’: After disgraced deacon’s exposure, recriminations but no justice

December 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on New Orleans Times-Picayune

CWN Editor's Note: The newspaper has completed a three-investigative series on Deacon Gregory Brignac. Suspended from ministry in 1988, he was arrested three times for molestation but not convicted. He went on to become chaplain of a Knights of Columbus chapter.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!