Iraq’s Parliament recognizes Christmas as a public holiday throughout the country

December 21, 2020

Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In October, Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, the head of the Chaldean Catholic Church, petitioned President Barham Salih for approval of Christmas as a civil holiday.

