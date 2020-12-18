Catholic World News

European bishops’ conference questions EU restrictions

December 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) has issued a statement questioning the European Union’s restrictions on religious worship. The COMECE statement argues that European leaders should have consulted with Church officials before issuing the norms, and says that as EU restrictions undercut religious freedom.

